Boys and Girls Club in Grand Rapids hosts Thanksgiving meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, members of the Boys & Girls Club and their families were able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at all of their locations, including the one in Grand Rapids.

In addition to dining with each other, guests were able to participate in games. Resource tables were also available.

“It’s huge, honestly, like being able one, being able to come get a hot meal, too,” said Dalton Mulcahy, club director of Steil Club. “But just being able to connect with parents to kind of touch base on how them and their kids are doing, and just be a community resource in that way.”

The Boys and Girls Club is always looking for volunteers. The organization could also use donations as well.

More information on how to help can be found on the organization’s website.

