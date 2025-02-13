Boyfriend arrested in New Mexico for woman's death in Grand Rapids apartment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 61-year-old woman's death in her apartment is considered a homicide, with her boyfriend arrested more than a thousand miles away in New Mexico.

Aleta Lung's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her apartment just off East Beltline Avenue, according to Grand Rapids police. The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide by blunt force trauma and determined to have happened 2 or 3 days before she was discovered.

Detectives quickly established Lung's boyfriend, Randy Buckner, as the primary suspect. Lung's car was missing from the apartment complex. Investigators found video evidence showing Buckner driving in it.

The 47-year-old was tracked to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where local police took him into custody on Wednesday night, according to jail records.

Police in Grand Rapids believe he was headed for the Mexican border.

“Once it became known that Aleta’s body had been discovered, we knew we had limited time before the suspect could be in a position to flee the country. He had already put over a thousand miles between himself and the scene before Aleta’s body was discovered,” said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

Buckner faces a charge of open murder in Kent County, but will first face an extradition process in New Mexico. He also faces a charge of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle in New Mexico.

Investigators are still collecting evidence in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

If you or someone you know is involved in a domestic violence situation, you are encouraged to seek help.

The Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline is a free and confidential resource for victims to call or text 24/7 at 1-866-VOICEDV (1-866-864-2338).

Kent County organized the Domestic Violence Action Network to provide connections to several local resources. Some of the organizations involved include Safe Haven Ministries (616) 452-6664 and YWCA West Central Michigan (616) 454-9922.

You can also call 211 to be connected with other resources.

