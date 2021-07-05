11-year-old boy dead after drowning at Battjes Park

WYOMING, Mich. — An 11-year-old boy is dead after drowning in a Wyoming pond, with his 10-year-old brother hospitalized from the incident.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, an officer carried an unconscious but breathing 10-year-old to EMS for treatment after responding to a report of two swimmers in distress in the pond at Battjes Park. When crews arrived, a Good Samaritan was pulling the kids from the water.

Officers attempted to perform CPR on the other boy, 11, who was not breathing and had no pulse. Authorities were unsuccessful in their attempts and the older boy was pronounced dead.

The younger boy made it to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Names of those involved are being withheld to ensure that the families are aware of the tragedy.

Police are still investigating but say the children were not wearing any flotation devices.

Information on how to prepare for water related emergencies can be found here.

