‘Boot-Up’ campaign kicks off, giving winter boots to those struggling with homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Exodus Place in Grand Rapids kicked off its “Boot-Up” campaign Thursday which aims to make sure people struggling with homelessness have the proper winter footwear.

The organization provides a transitional program for men who want to stay off the streets permanently.

As Exodus Place continues to work toward this goal, the president, Robb Munger, says they continue to see more people each year who are still wearing flipflops and tennis shoes during the winter months.

Exodus Place

That sparked the compassion project “Boot-Up.”

“I’ve just watched too many people lose their toes. I’ve watched them die,” Munger explained to FOX 17.

The organization’s goal this year is to provide at least 400 pairs of boots to men and women struggling with homelessness.

Munger says that equals out to about $8-$10,000.

“You don’t have to make a huge donation, so don’t feel, you know, people don’t need to feel like they need to donate $100, you know. If they donated $10 that’s great. It just helps get us closer to that goal of being able to provide the boots for everybody,” he added.

Exodus Place is accepting monetary donations, along with new and gently used boot donations, through the end of 2022.

If you are able and willing to donate to the Boot-Up campaign, click here.

