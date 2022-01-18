Book by GRCC professor earns prestigious award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids history professor has earned a prestigious award for his book on how various culture aspects shaped the United States’ relationship with the United Kingdom.

The book, Culture Matters: Anglo-American Relations and the Intangibles of ‘Specialness,’ co-edited by Grand Rapids Community College’s Dr. Robert Hendershot and Cardiff University’s Dr. Steve Marsh, was designated as one of Choice’s Outstanding Academic Titles of 2021, GRCC tells us.

The school says Choice recognizes various works based on their presentation, scholarship, contribution to their respective fields, and other values. They say only 440 books and online resources were selected out of the 3,600 that were reviewed.

Culture Matters explores how books, films, the Beatles, Downton Abbey, politics and other elements influenced the connections between the U.S. and U.K., GRCC says.

“We both felt a book like this was necessary because interest-based and neorealist analyses have long dominated the study of the Anglo-American special relationship, and the power of culture to impact important aspects of the relationship was comparatively understudied,” says Dr. Hendershot.

Dr. Hendershot has been teaching at the Department of Social Sciences since 2007, GRCC tells us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube