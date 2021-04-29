Bold Advanced Medical Future Health coming to Grand Rapids' Medical Mile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Global theranostics and radiopharmacy innovator Bold Advanced Medical Future Health (BAMF) will establish its headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile, according to a news release Thursday.

The company expects to add more than 200 life science jobs and invest $30 million in its new facility, which is expected to contain the world’s most advanced cyclotro-equipped radiopharmacy, molecular imaging clinic and theranostics clinic.

This radiopharmacy will produce novel radiopharmaceuticals onsite so cancer patients will receive confirmed diagnosis and treatment in a same-day visit.

It’ll also supply both diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals to hospitals and independent clinics in West Michigan.

BAMF will lease at least 35,000 square feet in the new Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, located within Michigan State University’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park at the Northeast corner of Monroe Avenue and Michigan Street.

Aside from the clinic, the location will also serve as corporate headquarters for BAMF.

“The BAMF Health Precision Medicine Platform is considered the first and only platform of its kind in the world,” BAMF Health Founder and CEO Dr. Anthony Chang said. “We are eager and honored to bring BAMF Health’s lifesaving technology to patients in 2022. Our approach to achieve intelligence-based precision medicine will focus on effective therapies through precise and early diagnosis. It will guide patients to the most effective treatment, prevent unnecessary procedures and side effects, improve quality of life and outcomes and reduce cost.”

The new BAMF headquarters is set to open in February 2022, corresponding with the opening of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building.