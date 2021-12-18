Bobcat escapes from Grand Rapids nature preserve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blandford Nature Center is issuing a public notice that its male bobcat has escaped from one of their enclosures Friday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids nature preserve says he was last seen on the property at around 5 p.m.

We’re told the bobcat, named Apollo, is not believed to be a threat to the general public or most other animals. The nature center tells us bobcats are chiefly predators to squirrels, rabbits and smaller animals.

Apollo is described as being the size of a large domestic cat weighing at 17 pounds.

The proper authorities have been notified, according to Blandford Nature Center.

Anyone who sees Apollo is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department’s non-emergency number at 616-456-3400.

Please refrain from trying to catch Apollo yourself.

The nature preserve says its female bobcat has been relocated to a safe place until the enclosure is repaired.

