Blue's Gym continues to face foreclosure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since last speaking with Owner Dino Newville in October of 2023, Blue's Gym still owes nearly $30,000 — with the gym now facing foreclosure.

What started with an outstanding property tax bill may lead to Blue's Gym being unable to continue helping local youth.

For owner Dino Newville, Blue's Gym is much more than punching bags and boxing gloves.

“Blue's Gym is a safe haven,” Newville said.

Self-defense is not the only training that goes on.

Newville said, “I teach kids to believe in themselves — to have faith and confidence and stand tall.”

But an overdue bill continues to threaten the place where they train.

“They want to try and take my building,” Newville said.

Garrett Tenhave-Chapman, an attorney on Blue's Gym's Board of Directors, said that their current building was bought in December of 2020.

The building was initially classified as commercial — and taxed.

But Tenhave-Chapman said, "Once we bought it as a nonprofit, there should have been no property taxes assessed.”

Newville added, “We’re a nonprofit; how do you tax a nonprofit?”

According to the city, Blue's Gym failed to properly complete an application in February of 2021, which would have absolved them from any tax payments.

In November of 2021, Blue's Gym submitted a finished application, leading to partial exemption for the following tax year.

However, the city says the nonprofit could not retroactively apply the tax exemption, leaving an outstanding debt.

“Now, we’re left with what to do next,” Tenhave-Chapman said.

In March of 2022, the amount owed was handed to the Kent County Treasurer's Office.

What progress has been made in the last year?

“We were waiting for the Michigan Tax Tribunal to issue its decision,” Tenhave-Chapman said.

Leaving the question — what's next?

“The clock keeps ticking in the meantime,” Tenhave-Chapman said.

Bing Goei, who serves as the Third Ward City Commissioner on the Grand Rapids City Commission, stands by Newville and Blue's Gym.

“I love what he’s doing and I want to make sure that his ministry continues because it is so needed as we try to grow and build strong children — strong children are easier to build than to repair broken adults,” Goei said.

Newville said that if you want to donate, it's not too late to contact Blue's Gym as new developments continue to arise.

