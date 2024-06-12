Blood donations needed after supply depleted, says Versiti

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Versiti Blood Centers is asking for your help fighting a shortage after a recent surge in organ transplants came up against the summer cancelation trend, draining their supply.

The organization partners with 200 hospitals across 5 states and tells FOX 17 they’re close to issuing an emergency appeal for donations.

These life-saving operations take a large volume of blood, and with people canceling or not showing up for appointments, donations are needed now.

They’re especially looking for Type-O blood, as it’s the most universally compatible, but rare types and all others are needed as well.

Donated blood is used for more than scheduled surgeries—the supply helps thousands of critically injured people, cancer patients, and mothers in labor everyday.

Don’t know your blood type? Not to worry.

Each donation is typed at the donation center to ensure accuracy.

Reach out to Versiti today to schedule an appointment.