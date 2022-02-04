Black-owned, female-owned cafe launches crowdfunding campaign for new SE Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids coffee business has launched a crowdfunding campaign in an effort to raise money that will go toward “buildout and equipment costs” at their new location in southeast Grand Rapids.

Last Mile Cafe is a Black-owned, female-owned business that gives 10% of its revenue to charities of the customers’ choosing.

“It means so much to have the community come out in support of our mission,” says Co-Founder Arick Davis. “We have big dreams for this space and can’t wait to continue serving the community right from the neighborhood I grew up in.”

We’re told donations will be accepted through March 8.

Order coffee products from their website or at their various locations at South East Market, Fulton Street Farmers Market and Pack Elephant.

