GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A milk tanker crashed going around the infamous Grand Rapids S-curve on northbound US 131.

Michigan State Troopers had to shut down all but one lane to get the rig back upright and out of the way. The milk requires hazmat clean-up as it's harmful to fish in nearby waterways, so they tell FOX 17 they'll be shutting down that lane, too to expedite.

An alternate route is suggested.

MSP lists speed as the possible cause and the driver wasn't hurt.