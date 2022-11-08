'Black Adam' star Aldis Hodge makes surprise virtual appearance at Mosaic Film Experience Event

Black Adam star Aldis Hodge made a surprise virtual appearance at this year’s Mosaic Film Experience Event. The event was held on Thursday, November 3 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park.

The Mosaic Film Experience Event is an immersive film, digital media, and storytelling education festival that provides students with career exploration opportunities.

Hodge played Hawkman/Carter Hall in the DC Extended Universe film Black Adam. In the film, Hawkman is a member of the superhero team known as the Justice Society. The team also consists of Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnon). The film also stars Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, and was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Hodge also played another DC Comics character in this year’s animated film Green Lantern: Beware My Power, where he voiced John Stewart/Green Lantern. Outside of DC Comics, Hodge’s other work includes 2020’s One Night in Miami…, The Invisible Man, and 2019’s What Men Want.

“Acting is a very tough industry but so fulfilling, especially when you see your art affect progressive change and help people accomplish things or create opportunities that they didn’t have before,” said Hodge.

Hodge is also a co-founder of 9B Collective, the first Black-owned concept art studio, which is comprised primarily of BIPOC artists. Hodge co-founded the studio with Phillip Boutté Jr. and Mike Uwandi, who also spoke at the event. 9B Collective works across feature films, animation, television, video games, XR, and graphic design platforms. The studio has worked with Netflix, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros.

This year’s Mosaic Film Experience Event’s event speakers also included Nate Hargress (business and legal affairs, original documentary films, Netflix), Marisa Arbona Ruiz (producer and contributing NPR correspondent), and Jane Feldman (award-winning photojournalist).

“Using the platform of film and digital media, we are educating young people about a variety of careers that exist in the world while teaching 21-century career skills, like creativity and storytelling, which are helpful no matter what industry they choose to pursue,” said Mosaic Film Experience Founder Skot Welch.

Black Adam is currently playing in theaters. A trailer for the film can be found below:

