BISSELL to hold free spay and neuter clinic this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Studies show pets will live longer, happier lives if they are spayed and neutered. It’s for this reason the BISSELL Pet Foundation will soon offer these services free of charge.

The organization is partnering with local animal shelters to spay, neuter, microchip and vaccinate dogs and cats at no cost to pet owners.

However, there are some restrictions. Those include limits on age and weight. And because the organization expects to see up to 1,000 pets during the event, they can’t make any promises your pet will be serviced. That said, plan on arriving early.

BISSELL Pet Foundation

“We hear every day, not just in West Michigan but throughout the country, that there is a lack of access to affordable spay and neuter services,” says Brittany Schlacter with the BISSELL Pet Foundation. “And we're seeing that, you know, shelters are full right now. And every single day, pets, you know, they're waiting to find loving homes and we don't want any more pets to enter the shelter system, from those unplanned litters that could have easily been taken care of by access to affordable spay and neuter.”

The free clinic runs March 13–16 at 3900 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids Charter Township, MI 49525.

Only cats will be served the first two days, followed by dogs over the last two days.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. every morning. Surgeries start at 8:30 a.m.

Surgeries are first-come, first-served.

Visit BISSELL’s website for more information.

