BISSELL: Keep pets safe this Fourth of July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BISSELL Pet Foundation is encouraging pet owners to take safety measures ahead of Fourth of July celebrations.

They say pets tend to run away on July 4 in higher numbers than on any other day throughout the year, leading to surges in shelter intakes and contributing to overcrowding numbers.

BISSELL advises pet owners to do the following:

Keep pets inside where it’s quiet and comfortable. Provide them with their favorite toys and check them frequently.

Microchip all pets with current information.

Keep ID tags on pets and secure all tags and collars.

Exercise pets more than usual to tire them out. This should calm them before fireworks are set off.

“Shelters are full right now and space is limited. Please be proactive to keep your pet safe at home and ensure they are microchipped with updated information,” says Founder Cathy Bissell. “A microchip is not a GPS, but it will increase your chances of reuniting with your pet if they are ever lost.”

An Empty the Shelters event is scheduled to run July 11–31 to help shelter animals find loving homes. Click here for more information.

