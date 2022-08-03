BISSELL: 28,000+ animals impacted by summer 'Empty the Shelters' event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BISSELL Pet Foundation announces another record-breaking Empty the Shelters campaign!

The nonprofit organization tells us more than 28,000 animals were adopted and transported during this summer’s adoption event.

We’re told 282 shelters across 42 states participated in the event amid extended stays and waning adoptions as a result of evictions and other financial impacts caused by inflation.

"BISSELL Pet Foundation is thrilled to have set a new impact record for our 'Empty the Shelters' event during a time when our shelter partners and their pets are struggling with longer stays and slower adoptions," says Founder Cathy Bissell. "We extended our event in direct response to the nationwide crisis. We knew we could save more lives with an additional two weeks of sponsorship, allowing more time for community members to visit their local shelters.”

An estimated 9,808 dogs and 11,774 cats found loving homes between July 11 and July 31, BISSELL says.

Visit BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website to find out how you can help support future Empty the Shelters events.

