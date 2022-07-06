GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) fine-feathered friends are ready to make their long-awaited return outside!
The zoo says an infectious strain of bird flu prompted them to keep their birds inside as a precaution.
After four months, the zoo confirms none of its birds had contracted bird flu.
Among the bird species cleared for outdoor viewing reportedly include:
- Egyptian geese.
- Snowy owls.
- Barn owls.
- Toco toucans.
- Budgies.
- Von Der Decken’s hornbills.
- Pied crows.
- Bali Mynahs and Nicobar pigeons at the Asian Aviary.
Other species are estimated to return outdoors in a few weeks’ time.
“Thank you for your patience this season as we make the best possible decisions for the safety and well-being of our birds,” the zoo writes.