GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) fine-feathered friends are ready to make their long-awaited return outside!

The zoo says an infectious strain of bird flu prompted them to keep their birds inside as a precaution.

After four months, the zoo confirms none of its birds had contracted bird flu.

Among the bird species cleared for outdoor viewing reportedly include:

Egyptian geese.

Snowy owls.

Barn owls.

Toco toucans.

Budgies.

Von Der Decken’s hornbills.

Pied crows.

Bali Mynahs and Nicobar pigeons at the Asian Aviary.

Other species are estimated to return outdoors in a few weeks’ time.

“Thank you for your patience this season as we make the best possible decisions for the safety and well-being of our birds,” the zoo writes.

