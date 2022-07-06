Watch Now
Birds return to outdoor exhibits at John Ball Zoo after 4-month bird flu quarantine

Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 13:42:24-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) fine-feathered friends are ready to make their long-awaited return outside!

The zoo says an infectious strain of bird flu prompted them to keep their birds inside as a precaution.

After four months, the zoo confirms none of its birds had contracted bird flu.

Among the bird species cleared for outdoor viewing reportedly include:

  • Egyptian geese.
  • Snowy owls.
  • Barn owls.
  • Toco toucans.
  • Budgies.
  • Von Der Decken’s hornbills.
  • Pied crows.
  • Bali Mynahs and Nicobar pigeons at the Asian Aviary.

Other species are estimated to return outdoors in a few weeks’ time.

“Thank you for your patience this season as we make the best possible decisions for the safety and well-being of our birds,” the zoo writes.

