Bing Goei selected as Grand Rapids 3rd Ward commissioner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission has named Bing Siong Goei as its newest commissioner representing the city’s Third Ward.

Goei replaces Nathaniel Moody, who resigned at the close of 2023.

We’re told Goei will finish the last eight months of Moody’s term. He will be formally sworn in at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I am blessed to be at a stage in my life which will allow me to provide the necessary time to listen to and serve the residents of the Third Ward,” Goei wrote in his application. “Throughout my life, I have made a commitment to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of all the residents living in the Third Ward. Most of my efforts have focused on ensuring that underserved communities are not forgotten.”

The city says Goei is its first Asian American commissioner. He owns two area businesses: Eastern Floral and the Goei Center.

“This has been a transparent and thoughtful process and I am grateful for members of our Committee on Appointments for their work,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “I also congratulate Mr. Goei on his selection as our next Third Ward commissioner. He has been an active member of our community for decades and I trust he will represent the residents of the Third Ward to the best of his ability here on the City Commission.”

