Billy Joel tribute concert coming to DeVos Performance Hall Oct. 28

Posted at 9:29 AM, Aug 23, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Billy Joel tribute concert is scheduled to be held in Grand Rapids this fall.

Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man honors the renowned works of the iconic singer and songwriter, performed by a group of multi-talented musicians, according to ASM Global.

We’re told the show will feature “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are,” “Vienna” and many more career-defining hits.

The show is scheduled to take place at DeVos Performance Hall on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Visit DeVos Performance Hall’s website for more.

