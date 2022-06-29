Beyond Van Gogh exhibit pulled down by fainting guest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, an immersive experience that is currently on display at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, was shut down for a short period of time on Wednesday, after a woman suffered a near-fainting spell and pulled down part of the exhibit.

Says Lt. Bill Smith of the Grand Rapids Fire Department, a visitor almost fainted and grabbed onto a drape in response, causing the exhibit to fall. Lt. Smith also said that one bystander was struck.

The woman who fainted did not require further assistance, responding officials say. She was given an ice pack and was able to recover enough to transport herself off scene.

As for the exhibit, a spokesman for Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience said that the panels in the main immersive room were not affected and confirmed that now the full exhibit is up and ready to be enjoyed again.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is open to the public in DeVos Place from June 14 to July 9.

