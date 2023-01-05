"Beloved" black-footed cat passes away at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While every animal at John Ball Zoo is special, the zoo says that one small animal took up more than his fair share of space in their hearts.

Oscar the Black-footed Cat has passed away, the zoo confirmed. He was 16 years old.

John Ball Zoo

Over the New Year weekend, Oscar had started slowing down, becoming increasingly lethargic.

The zoo says they tested and cared for the cat, finding illness in the intestines, and ultimately made what they say was a "very difficult decision to humanely euthanize him."

John Ball Zoo Oscar's 16th Birthday

Oscar, a 16-year-old Black-footed cat was born at an Omaha Zoo in 2006, and he came to Grand Rapids the next year.

According to the zoo, Oscar was the father of two kittens, born in 2008, and the grandfather of three more kittens in 2021, which placed him as an important player in the Black-footed Cat Species Survival Plan.

He was also the second-oldest black-footed cat in North America, the zoo says.

The special black-footed cat is survived by caretakers who, the zoo says, will miss him greatly.

John Ball Zoo

"Oscar held a very critical place in the hearts of many zoo staff, volunteers, and guests," said the zoo on Thursday. "His bossy chattering was a highlight for any staff working for him."

John Ball Zoo asks the community to keep Oscar's caretakers in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

