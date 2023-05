GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Belding motorcyclist has died following a Grand Rapids crash on I-196 early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. on the westbound ramp leading onto Ottawa Avenue.

We’re told the 27-year-old man left the road and hit a guardrail.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the crash are encouraged to connect with troopers by calling 616-866-4411.

