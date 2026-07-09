Beer City Open brings Major League Pickleball and block party atmosphere to Belknap Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Beer City Open is underway at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, bringing together high-level amateur play and Major League Pickleball for one of the sport's marquee events.

Co-founder Andrea Koop, a professional pickleball player, said she and fellow co-founder Paul Richards — known in the community as Mr. Pickleball — built the tournament from the ground up at Belknap Park. The event features 21 courts and draws every professional player on the circuit for the midseason tournament.

"I love it. I love that I've been a small part of bringing something like this to my community, and all my friends get to see it right up close and personal," Koop said.

Koop said the Beer City Open has established itself among the sport's premier events.

"We truly are one of the top five pickleball events on everyone's calendar," Koop said.

Beyond the competition, the event doubles as a community block party, complete with food trucks, games, and activity tents.

Organizers say the tournament reflects the broader growth of pickleball, particularly in Grand Rapids and West Michigan.

"If you go out to Belknap Park on a random Wednesday night, every court is full of just people playing rec and amateur level, so people in Grand Rapids love pickleball, and the Beer City Open benefits from that bug," Koop said.

The event runs through Sunday, with the championships broadcast on FOX 17.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube