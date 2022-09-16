‘Be Great Tailgate’ held to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Steil Club held the “Be Great Tailgate” event Thursday evening to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids.

The organization helps inspire and foster local youth to reach their full potential as caring and responsible citizens.

At this event there was plenty of food and auction items.

FOX 17’s Jamie Sherrod emceed the event with WLAV’s Michele McCormack.

“I think it’s essential that we do what we do after school. Work is so important and especially now post-pandemic. You know, kids need our support more than ever we see. Academically, test scores are down. Kids are really working through a lot of mental health struggles, and so I think it’s more important than ever that programs like ours are there for those kids every day of the week,” Patrick Placzkowski, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth, told FOX 17 Thursday.

This is the tenth year for the “Be Great Tailgate.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube