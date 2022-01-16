Battery causes "significant" fire at Recycling Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recycled lithium battery is believed to have caused a Friday night fire at the Kent County Recycling Center.

According to Kent County Board of Public Works member Phil Skaggs, on Friday evening the Recycling Center "experienced a significant fire," which started in a drum feeder and was "probably due to a spark caused by a lithium battery."

The Recycling Center is located at 977 Wealthy St. SW in Grand Rapids.

Skaggs said the Grand Rapids Fire Department arrived at the scene within six minutes and contained the fire while minimizing damage. He said it appeared the flames had reached the ceiling and the tipping floor was "completely blanketed with smoke."

All staff members evacuated the building safely.

Skaggs said repairs were made, the recycling line was restarted and recyclables are once again being processed.

He cautioned recyclers not to "put any batteries in your recycling."

