Barley, BBQ & Beats sold out in Grand Rapids, supports hospice care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hospice of Michigan hosted its Barley, BBQ & Beats event in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The festival, filled with whiskey, barbecue and live music, aims to raise money and awareness for hospice care in the state.

Hospice of Michigan

Saturday’s event at GLC Live at 20 Monroe started at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Share love, hope and support at Barley, BBQ & Beats

Hospice of Michigan says the festival sold out.

“We have a sold-out crowd. 1,700 Hospice of Michigan supporters to come have a good time and raise money for end-of-life care for us,” Barbara Anderson, Statewide Director of Development for Hospice Michigan, told FOX 17 Saturday.

The event featured a special appearance by country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini.

“It’s very important, you know, we haven’t been able to have this event for three years because we’ve been paused with COVID so being able to get people together, to educate them, to support end of life care when folks are going through end-of-life process,” Anderson said.

FOX 17

Hospice of Michigan is the largest hospice provider in the state offering comfort and peace for patients and their loved ones.

“We never send a bill. We want the family to just be able to be together and making those memories and the last thing we want anybody to worry about is that they can’t get the care that they need because of something like, you know, financial resources so these events are critically important to make sure that happens,” Anderson added.

Tickets included tokens valid for three servings of barbecue and three hand-crafted cocktails. Festival goers could also buy extra tokens at the event.

Hospice of Michigan

If you missed out on the fun Saturday, Hospice of Michigan is hosting four more Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraisers throughout the state:



May 19: The Wex in Cadillac

September 21: The Valley in Ann Arbor

October 20: Cathedral Barn in Traverse City

November 3: The Depot in Alpena

Click here to donate to Hospice of Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube