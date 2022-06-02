Watch
Bank of America cardholders: Visit 2 Grand Rapids museums for free this weekend

Grand Rapids Public Museum
file photo
Grand Rapids Public Museum
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 02, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Admission to two Grand Rapids museums is free this weekend for select cardholders, courtesy of Bank of America.

The bank says owners of credit and debit cards under Bank of America, Merill, and Bank of America Private Bank can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Rapids Art Museum for free on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

We’re told the promotion also applies to the first full weekend of every month.

Museum goers only need to show their credit or debit card and a photo ID, according to Bank of America. Free admission does not include special exhibits, ticketed shows or fundraising events.

