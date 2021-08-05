Backups on US-131 in Grand Rapids can be expected through mid-September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers going through downtown Grand Rapids on US-131 are not usually surprised when a traffic jam occurs due to a crash. Drivers on Wednesday had to be surprised to discover the traffic jams they endured were caused by planned lane closures.

The jam-ups started after 7 a.m. on both US-131 southbound from Ann Street and US-131 northbound from 28th Street. The traffic jams remained unchanged all day.

You will be unhappy to learn the lane closures are planned to remain through September 15 as the Michigan Department of Transportation works on highway signs in the S-Curve.

The left lanes will be the ones that will be closed, though it’s likely the specific locations of the lane closures will change. Right now, the left lane is closed in both directions at Wealthy Street.