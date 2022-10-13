Awareness campaign to light up GR landmarks for metastatic breast cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several landmarks in downtown Grand Rapids will be lit as part of an awareness campaign for metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

Thursday marks the fourth annual #LightUpMBC event, which highlights the significance of raising money and awareness for the disease, according to METAvivor Research and Support.

We’re told 685,000 people around the world die from MBC each year.

The following Grand Rapids locations are expected to participate Thursday night at sundown:

The Blue Bridge

Amway Grand Plaza

McKay Tower

Gallery Parking (at the former site of UICA)

“Diagnosed de novo in early 2019, a few months before my 50th birthday, I quickly became committed to working with organizations that raise funds that go directly toward programs and research to advance and improve treatment options for those with MBC,” says Michigan Ambassador Allison Bannister. “Though not widely understood, MBC is the primary reason that people die from breast cancer.”

METAvivor says more than 200 landmarks in the U.S., Canada and Ireland will be lit Thursday for MBC awareness.

Community members are encouraged to take photos of the illuminated landmarks and post them to social media with the hashtags #LightUpMBC and #METAvivor. We’re told photos may appear during #LightUpMBC Live. The virtual event can be viewed on METAvivor’s website at 9 p.m.

Visit the campaign’s website to donate, along with additional information.

