GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan hospital just got a major recognition — the first of its kind in the country — and one man’s story is a prime example of why stroke awareness and treatment should be on everyone’s mind.

Corewell Health Butterworth was named the inaugural National Blood Clot Alliance Center of Excellence in the United States.

'Awareness and education': Man treated for stroke on 28th birthday

Adam Lacki is into his health and fitness, but three weeks ago, on his 28th birthday, he had a medical emergency.

Lacki says he had a "pretty big" blood clot on the right side of his brain. He was taken to Corewell Health Butterworth in downtown Grand Rapids where the doctors got to work.

As it turns out, that's a pretty good place to be.

"Whether it's a blood clot in your heart, which is called a heart attack, or a blood clot in your brain, which is called a stroke, getting help quickly is really absolutely paramount," Corewell Health Director of Vascular Neurosurgery Dr. Justin Singer said.

Butterworth Hospital has been named the inaugural National Blood Clot Alliance Center of Excellence in the United States. This new designation combines the excellence in clinical outcomes demonstrated by Corewell Health with the NBCA emphasis on patient education and post-hospitalization patient care for both deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism patients.

"The cause of his problem was most likely a heart arrhythmia, which allowed a blood clot to develop in his heart. That blood clot went undetected because he was perfectly find living his normal life, and then that clot got dislodged into his brain and blocked the main artery in the right side of his brain," Dr. Singer explained.

Lacki is better now but still recovering, and that process is another reason why the hospital got the recognition from the NBCA.

Lacki said, "We've been focusing a lot on just self balance and just trying to get my body to balance itself."

That's a major shift for someone who had a stroke on his way to the gym on his 28th birthday.

Adam Lacki

"That's why Adam's story is so compelling," Dr. Singer added. "Because it helps to bring awareness and education."

Read the full release from the NBCA below:

(PHILADELPHIA, Pa.), April 10, 2024 - National Blood Clot Alliance ® (NBCA) today announced that Corewell Health™ Grand Rapids Hospitals – Butterworth Hospital has been named the inaugural NBCA Center of Excellence in the United States. This new designation combines the excellence in clinical outcomes demonstrated by Corewell Health with the NBCA emphasis on patient education and post-hospitalization patient care for both deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) patients. NBCA is the nation’s only patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis and successful treatment of life-threatening venous blood clots such as DVT, a medical condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, and PE, which occurs when a part of the clot breaks off and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs, causing a blockage. “For too long NBCA has witnessed firsthand the gaps in venous thromboembolism (VTE) patient care. By designating Corewell Health a Center of Excellence, we are acknowledging its commitment to both clinical excellence and patient education,” said Board Member and NBCA Committee Chair Justin Crockett. In designating Corewell Health as an NBCA Center of Excellence, the committee highlighted both the qualitative and quantitative multidisciplinary, systematic approach to DVT and PE treatment. This rigorous process for the NBCA COE designation included an assessment of VTE standard of care as well as a review of historical outcomes and timeliness of reporting which was then compared to established benchmarks. It also included an onsite visit by the committee, meeting with both administrators and clinicians at Corewell Health to validate the COE application. Finally, it included a demonstrated commitment to community education in a clinical and post-clinical setting. “Partnering with the National Blood Clot Alliance has inspired our teams to continually improve our processes to identify and treat our patients in West Michigan who are impacted by these serious, life-threatening conditions,” said Michael Knox, M.D. interventional radiology, Corewell Health. “We are inspired by the NBCA leaders, many of whom are survivors of PE. I am grateful for the tireless dedication of so many at Corewell Health in this mission and look forward to continued collaboration with the NBCA.” “We intend to expand the Centers of Excellence across the country to ensure high-quality VTE care for all Americans. The certification is a major step forward in doing just that,” said Crockett. “This formal recognition speaks highly of the demonstrated excellence of Corewell Health’s program treating patients with acute and chronic VTE,” said Alejandro Quiroga, M.D., president, Corewell Health in West Michigan. “Patients know when they seek treatment at Corewell Health they are receiving care that compares favorably with the best nationally so they can live their healthiest lives possible.” To learn more about the NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence and the application criteria please contact NBCAVTECOE@Stoptheclot.org [NBCAVTECOE@Stoptheclot.org] To Learn more about NBCA visit stoptheclot.org or contact info@stoptheclot.org [info@stoptheclot.org]

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube