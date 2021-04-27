Autocam participates in Grand Rapids adult employment initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Autocam Medical group announced their participation in the Grow1000 Employment Program today with the goal of providing 1000 people with paid work experience.

Under Grow1000 Grand Rapids adults ages 16-24 can receive 120 hours of on-the-job experience and upwards of $2000 from June 14 to July 23 Autocam Medical reports.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to help mentor Grand Rapids’ next generation of talent,” said Kristy White, Autocam Medical’s Human Resource Director. “We hope that participants walk away from this experience with the fundamental skills needed to be productive members of the workforce, as well as a greater understanding of the exciting career opportunities that are available right here in Grand Rapids,” she added.

The application deadline is April 30, 2021. Those interested in learning more can find relevant information here.