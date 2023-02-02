Author Victoria Christopher Murray speaking at the Grand Rapids Public Library's Main Library on February 23

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library has announced that author Victoria Christopher Murray will be speaking at the Main Library (111 Library Street Northeast) on Thursday, February 23. The event will be held at 7 p.m.

Murray will participate in a Q&A. The event will be followed by a book signing.

Murray’s first book, Temptation, was published in 1997. It was the first installment of her Jasmine book series, which concluded with Temptation: The Aftermath in 2017. Her other book series are The Ex Files, Seven Deadly Sins, and Divas.

Murray’s novels include 2001’s Joy, 2005’s Grown Folk Business, and 2012’s Destiny’s Divas.

She also co-authored the 2021 book The Personal Librarian with Marie Benedict. The book was the fictionalized telling of the story of Belle da Costa Greene, the personal librarian to financier J. P. Morgan.

Murray speaking at the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Main Library is part of the library’s lineup of events for Black History Month. A list of the Main Library's other events can be found below:



Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr. el-Hakim: February 2 (1 p.m.-7 p.m.) and February 3 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Cultural Connections Cooking Class: February 14 at 6 p.m.

Music in the Stacks: Yolonda Lavender: February 16 at 7 p.m.

More information on the Grand Rapids Library’s Black History Month events can be found here.

Murray will speak at the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Main Library on February 23. Registration for the event is required and can be done here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube