Attorney volunteers needed for Grand Rapids free expungement event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Public Accountability (OPA) oversite is looking for attorney volunteers to help with an upcoming expungement event.

The free expungement event is happening on April 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation on Madison Avenue.

OPA says more than 400 community members have already registered for the event and they are asking lawyers from across the state to help during the event to address the overwhelming response.

According to OPA, the free expungement event will welcome and work with anyone who arrives before 4 p.m.

There are three shift options for attorneys to volunteer during, but attorneys are welcome to work shorter shifts if necessary:

Morning shift: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Afternoon shift: 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All day shift: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OPA says any attorney can volunteer, regardless of where they practice. OPA has a volunteer form on its website for interested attorneys to fill out.

OPA is also offering a one-hour virtual training session on April 1 at 3 p.m. to give attorney volunteers the information they’ll need to help community members during the event.

Attorney volunteers will not be expected to represent participants in court, but they will be tasked with reviewing both certified records of conviction and ICHATS as well as helping participants complete SCAO-approved expungement forms.