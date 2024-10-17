Watch Now
Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired receives $15K tandem bike

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) received a new tandem bicycle thanks to the Grand Rapids Lions Club!

The $15,000 bike will help ABVI spread the joy of cycling among people with vision impairments, according to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB).

We’re told ABVI had been using a loaner bicycle since it launched the Tandem Cycling Program last year. The new tandem bike will allow them to expand their services.

“A special thank you to the Grand Rapids Lions Club,” says ABVI Executive Director Tim Tuthill. “We look forward to putting many miles on the bike with guided rides for those with blindness and low vision, along with others at Mary Free Bed.”

