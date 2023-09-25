ArtPrize piece pays tribute to Beamount Children's Hospital tradition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At this year’s ArtPrize event, an art therapist is hoping to invoke hope with her three-piece mosaic. The piece is called Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams.

The piece was created by Erin Shahly. Shahly spends her time comforting patients and families at Beaumount Children's Hospital.

The piece shows an annual tradition at Beaumont, where EMS and public safety officers flash lights towards the hospital windows, showing an overwhelming sense of community.

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams was created out of everyday objects, including toys, watches, and old photographs.

“I guess for me, this is a tribute to our patients and families, but it really honors unity and coming together,” said Shahly. “And connecting with people when you’re, when you’re in the hospital or you have a loved one, especially when you’re little, it’s a really scary time. And I think knowing that you have a support, visually support, and then also emotionally, spiritually, I think that makes a big impact on your treatment and your recovery.”

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams can be found outside of Vicinity Energy in downtown Grand Rapids.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube