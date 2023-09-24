ArtPrize entry raises awareness for kidney disease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At this year’s ArtPrize competition, a first-time artist is raising awareness for kidney disease.

In 2014, Natalie Frias learned that her kidneys were failing. After no luck on the donation list, her boyfriend was tested to see if he could donate, and learned that he could. That boyfriend is now Frias’ husband.

Now, Frias is using her experience to advocate through art. Her entry into this year’s ArtPrize features a dining chair, which is covered in kidney beans. The beans signify how the disease takes over, and eventually takes loved ones from the dining room table. However, there is hope for a cure, which is shown with a flower.

“I just want them to know that kidney disease is everywhere,” said Frias. “So, one out of seven people have kidney disease in the U.S. One out of three is developing kidney disease.” Frias went on to say that she wants to “advocate for people registering to become a donor on their driver’s license.”

Frias’ ArtPrize entry can be found at the JW Marriot hotel.

