GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of this year’s ArtPrize entries pays tribute to a Kent County K9 who died in the line of duty last year.

Axel encountered a medical emergency while tracking the suspect in a Sparta home invasion last year. He later died at Animal Emergency Hospital.

Kathie Van Hekken’s portrait of Axel can be viewed at First Park Congregational Church until Oct. 2, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

