ArtPrize announces Fall 2022 return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize will return again in Fall 2022 after a successful event this year, organizers announced Tuesday.

Specific dates have yet to be announced.

Artist and venue registration dates are also expected in the coming weeks, along with details on the grant program and prize format.

“We know there was a question if ArtPrize would return in 2022 or if we continue the bi-annual schedule,” a news release said. “Today, the entire ArtPrize team is excited to announce that ArtPrize will return in its annual format in the fall of 2022.”

The last ArtPrize before this year was held in 2019, since the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.