ArtPrize announces 2023 winning artists, awards $400K in prizes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize— the annual international art competition in Grand Rapids— announced its 2023 winning artists Friday night.

The closing ceremony took place at Rosa Parks Circle, where ArtPrize distributed $400,000 in prizes.

All ArtPrize attendees, ages 13 and up, were able to vote on their favorite piece from the nearly 1,000 participating artists.

Organizers say more than 50,000 people voted in this year's competition.

Public Vote winners:



First Place for $125,000: "Raining Wisdom" by Abdoulaye Conde

Second Place for $50,000: "Tale of Ten Dresses" by Rebecca Humes— on display at JW Marriott Grand Rapids

Third Place for $25,000: "An Iris Collection of 5" by Peggy Slattery— on display at Amway Grand Plaza

"ArtPrize offers a unique opportunity to unite artists from around the world and engage with the public to witness, interact and vote upon spectacular works of art. As we wrap up this exceptional year, we're setting the stage for a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire," ArtPrize Executive Director Catlin Whitington said. "The competition was fierce this year, and it was an honor to offer each of our 950 participating artists a platform in Grand Rapids to showcase their creativity throughout our beautiful city."

Meanwhile, a hand-picked committee evaluated the Juried Competition, which honors artists who exemplify excellence in their respective mediums.

The committee members are Jonathan Levine, Josh Solas, Coka Trevino, Briana Yarhouse and Rachel Winter.

The first place winner of each category was awarded $20,000.

Juried Competition winners:



2D: "Mandy with Orchid" by Stephen Brennan— on display at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

3D: "The Lost Mystics" by Kumkum Fernando— on display at ArtPrize ClubHouse

Digital: "Body-oddy-oddy-oddy: Destabilizing the Surveilling of Queer Bodies” by Eric Souther and Benjamin Rosenthal— on display at ArtPrize ClubHouse

Time-Based: "The Future is a Constant Wake" by Aryel Jackson— on display at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University

Installation: A tie between "The Art of Disruption" by DisArt and "The Zone of Authenticity" by Whitney Pyles (Each artist will be awarded $10,000.)

New to the 2023 competition, ArtPrize introduced the Visibility Awards to support contemporary artists from underrepresented communities.

Presented by MillerKnoll, each honoree was awarded $15,000.

Visibility Award winners:



Crossroads Award for Contemporary Asian Artists: "Isa(Moving)" by Minyoung Kwak— on display at Monroe Community Church

Horizontes Award for Contemporary Latino Artists: "Caminantes / Wayfarers" by Salvador Jimenez-Flores— on display at ArtPrize Oasis

Originators Award for Contemporary Indigenous Artists: "SERENITY" by Juan Pimentel— presented by Gun Lake Casino and Gun Lake Investments, on display at Harmony Brewing Company

Prism Award for Contemporary Queer Artists: "Technophobia" by Christopher Shields— on display at The Morton

Vangaurd Award for Contemporary Black Artists: "#NoMoreStolenSist(a)s" by Maya James— presented by LMCU, on display at Zabház

