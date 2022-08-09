Art studio opens in Grand Rapids

An online art platform is now a brick-and-mortar gallery in downtown Grand Rapids.

AllArtWorks will hold their grand opening show tonight from 6 to 9, featuring works from their collection.

The studio promises to keep up with their digital roots, though— adding that iPads will be available to easily search through the collection.

“AllArtWorks is built to connect people with art and empower them to discover their own tastes,” says Tyler Loftis, founder of AllArtWorks. “Our website exposes people to a variety of artists, and the viewing studio takes it a step further, where the community can experience original art in person, with no pressure to buy. It’s an opportunity to truly connect artists with people in a welcoming environment.”

The 3,000 square-foot viewing space sits on Cesar E. Chavez Ave, just north of Wealthy St.

The studio will host the first in a series of weekly art shows on Saturday, August 13th— giving guests a chance to meet the artists.

Each month, AllArtWorks will host art shows benefiting area charities, as well.

