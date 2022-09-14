Art Bash for Creston to be held Wednesday, September 28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Creston Neighborhood Association has announced the return of Art Bash for Creston. The event will be held on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. inside Creston Brewery’s upstairs event space: Golden Age (1504 Plainfield Avenue Northeast).

The event will bring together 10 artists, who either live in Creston or have some connection, that will show the artistic process from start to finish in a live event. The artwork created during the event will be auctioned off at the end of the night. The proceeds from the auction will go to the neighborhood association and the artists.

The 2022 event will be hosted by Tommy Allen and Sarah Jean Anderson. Quality Vintage Audio’s Jonathan Venlet will also spin records throughout the night.

The artists at this year’s event will be Kelly Allen, Picardo, Old Growth Creative’s Nick Nortier, Field Sparrow Studio’s Stephanie Ellis, Tay Martinez, REB’s Reb Roberts, DK Inkwell, ASMA Speeks, Tessa Joy, and Rachael Hull.

“Creston has been my home for 15 years and I’m beyond thrilled to see the creativity and growth that is emerging here,” said Allen.

Art Bash for Creston will be held on Wednesday, September 28. Tickets are available to purchase on the event’s website.

