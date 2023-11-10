Army Band Woodwind Ensemble performs for residents at Grand Rapids veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Veterans Day is this Saturday, but some events commemorating the occasion were held the day before.

One of those events took place Friday morning at the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids (MVHGR).

The Belmont Armory 126th Army Band Woodwind Ensemble performed for a crowd of veteran residents.

It's the first time the band performed at the home since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're very happy to be back here, especially on Veterans Day weekend, to provide music and to connect with the residents and just talk to them, hear their stories, and listen to whatever they have to share about the experience when they served," says Staff Sgt. Melaney Miller with Michigan National Guard 3-9. "We tried to do some music from the era when they grew up, do some recognizable music, some from the movies and get a little audience participation where they recognize maybe film scores and some patriotic music."

Meijer hosted a bingo tournament in the Grand River Room later in the afternoon.

The festivities continue Saturday morning with a Veterans Day Remembrance Walk, 5K, 5-Mile Run and pancake breakfast, according to MVHGR.

We’re told all events are open to the public. They are scheduled to be held at the following times:

Pancake breakfast: 8:30–11 a.m.

5-Mile Run: 8:30 a.m.

5K: 8:50 a.m.

0.5K Remembrance Walk: 8:55 a.m.

