Armed robbery reported on city's west side: GRPD on scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are on scene, responding to an armed robbery at a store near the John Ball Zoo on the city's west side.

Just before 6:00 on Monday evening, police say they were sent to the Family Dollar store in the 1100 block of Fulton Street on reports of an armed robbery.

Police say a handgun was involved.

At this time, it's unknown what was stolen. It's also unknown if anyone was injured in the robbery.

No one is in custody, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did say officers set up and followed a track, and officers continue to investigate on scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 is working to learn more and will update you when information is readily available.

