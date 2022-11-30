Aquinas students raise, donate $80K in items to Mel Trotter Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A class of business students at Aquinas College gathered tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods to donate to Mel Trotter Ministries over the last month.

The students loaded the donated items into Mel Trotter’s truck Wednesday.

They ended up getting more than $80,000 worth of coats, shoes and bedding—which is about $65,000 more than they anticipated initially.

On top of that, the Perrigo Foundation donated another $15,000 worth of medication and hygiene products.

This comes as Mel Trotter collects winter gear for its Code Blue Drive, which started October 1 and runs through December 31.

To donate to Mel Trotter Ministries, click here.

