Annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Game scheduled for March 12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Game is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 12 this year.

The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Kenowa Hills High School, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The free event is held in honor of Grand Rapids Police Officer Robert Kozminski, who was shot and killed in 2007.

READ MORE: Officer Robert Kozminski remembered

We’re told the basketball game will give children an opportunity to shoot some baskets alongside local police. Free food is expected to be distributed at the event.

All proceeds collected from raffle tickets will go toward the family of a Kent County Sheriff’s Office employee who is battling cancer, the event page adds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube