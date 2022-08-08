Annual Green Gala takes to the skies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are holding their 11th annual fundraiser on Thursday, August 11th, promising hot air balloon rides for an incredible view of the city.

The citizen-led group focuses on getting neighbors involved in beautifying public spaces. There mission made all-the-more important since COVID-19 lock-downs of businesses and venues pushed people outdoors for entertainment.

For this year, the organization decided to go big.

“The last few years of the pandemic have highlighted the importance of outstanding outdoor public spaces,” said Anna Baetan, Vice-Chair of the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks Board of Directors. “We invite everyone to a celebration of all the people and organizations that have kept our parks and urban forest one of the best green systems in the nation!"

During the event, you'll learn a little bit more about the future for GR Parks and Trees— including projects to make sure everyone can enjoy outdoors spaces.

The party takes place in Richmond Park, and promises fun for those of us who like our entertainment closer to the ground.

This year's guests include live music, food from the Sixth Street Polish Hall, El Granjero, and Daddy Pete's BBQ, as well as drinks from Brewery Vivant, Farmhous Cider Co., Proper Soda, and Art of the Table.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include food and drink tickets. Hot air balloon rides are separate at $25 each. You can find more here.