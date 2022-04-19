Amway River Bank Run returns this year with new courses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After going virtual in 2020 and being pushed to October in 2021, the Amway River Bank Run is back in full force this year!

The 45th River Bank Run is just 24 days away and organizers are thrilled to welcome back thousands of racers and volunteers to downtown Grand Rapids.

“It's a banner year for us, right? Number one, it's the 45th year. But more importantly, it's back to normal. It's the second Saturday in May, we're back downtown. And we have some really fun, different things we're doing for the race,” said David Madiol, Amway River Bank Run race director.

Those changes include new race courses for all three events.

The 5K, 10K and 25K will start on Ottawa Avenue and end at Monroe and Pearl.

This means the 25K will essentially be run backward and all the hills will be at the beginning of the race.

Finish fest will also be held indoors, meaning post-race celebrations will go on regardless of the weather.

This year's River Bank Run will also host two previous winners: Parker Stinson and Alphine Tuliamuk.

We're told the entire elite field, both men and women, is definitely something to watch.

And for the every day runner, a former champion has a little advice as race day nears and training wraps up.

“If race day shows up hot and we've not done anything because the weather has been cold, you may have some issues. So, if every time there's a warm day between now and race day, take advantage of it and get a workout in.,” said Greg Meyer, elite athlete recruiter and seven-time River Bank Run champion.

We also got a sneak peek of what racers will get when they cross the finish line: the 45th anniversary finishers medal.

The medal design is only available this year.

If running isn't your thing, River Bank Run organizers also put the call out for volunteers.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 volunteers are needed to make race day a reality.

You can sign up to help online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube