Amid reports of downtown safety concerns, GR takes stock of existing resources

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After recent reports of safety concerns downtown, city officials in Grand Rapids are taking stock of existing resources — and looking into what else can be done.

At Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, officials listed several ordinances and investments that are already in place that can be used in order to address public safety issues and strengthen enforcement efforts.

READ MORE: Concerns grow over violence in downtown Grand Rapids

Specifically, the city has heard more and more reports of "problematic situations" in the downtown area, such as health and sanitation issues, aggressive or threatening behavior, sleeping in public and private spaces, trespassing and littering, public intoxication, and assault.

Last week, the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a recommendation to the City Commission, asking for commissioners to consider an ordinance barring people from lying or sitting in the public right-of-way and to discourage aggressive panhandling.

However, the ordinance was also supposed to take care of safety issues without targeting the population of people experiencing homelessness.

MORE COVERAGE: GR Chamber requests city address homelessness, promote downtown safety

In a Tuesday press release following the Public Safety Committee, the city pointed to measures that would use city personnel, the Homeless Outreach Team, mental health providers, and other provisions of the current City Code.

Also, the press release detailed the city's commitment to supporting the unhoused community by helping to provide temporary shelters, efforting permanent stable housing, and ensuring access to supportive services.

City Manager Mark Washington says that access to affordable housing is a key piece in the ongoing discussion of public health.

SEE ALSO: GR businesses voice concerns about harassment

However, he also said he's ready to take action when it comes to enforcing the city's many existing ordinances.

Washington explained that, during the pandemic, the city deprioritized nonviolent offenses in order to preserve necessary resources and decrease COVID exposures.

"We are still deprioritizing nonviolent offenses but now are prepared to resume more normal operations and redeploy our resources to address the more violent and criminal acts in key locations throughout the city," Washington said. "But let me be clear, we will not arrest our way out of homelessness and need more holistic approaches."

In the meantime, Washington says he's instructed departments about ways to enforce these ordinances appropriately.

A list of key points in the city's "Safe Community" strategic priority is included below:

Continued funding for services and shelters.

Directing monetary support benefiting the Affordable Housing Fund.

Engagement in various initiatives to end homelessness.

Collaboration with social service providers to ensure mental and behavioral health issues are addressed among members of the unhoused community.

Continued operation of the Homeless Outreach Team.

Collaboration with Network180 for dedicated services support GRPD during mental health calls.

Increased focus on public health problems in the downtown area, including sanitation issues, with the Public Works Department and Homeless Outreach Team.

Cooperation with Mel Trotter Ministries to run a storage program to curb the accumulation of personal possessions in outdoor areas.

Alliance with Downtown Grand Rapids Incorporated (DGRI), as well as others, to ensure increase lighting and visibility in public spaces.

Collaboration with DGRI and independent endeavors to increase security in the Monroe Center area as well as and downtown parks while major events are in progress.

Establishment of a 24/7/365 public restroom near Division and Weston.

Heartside Park and Veterans Park upgrades that offer year-round public restrooms facilities.

Purchase and use of public safety camera trailers during high-traffic periods.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube