American Seating Company to remain in Grand Rapids for planned move

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Seating Company announced it is staying within Grand Rapids as it plans to move to a new location.

The new facility will house an art center for product design and manufacturing, according to the transportation-seating company.

We’re told an existing building will be updated to accommodate modern equipment and an office space.

The move is expected to occur in a phased approach starting in late 2023 to early 2024, depending on when renovations are finished.

The American Seating Company has been manufacturing seating products since 1886.

