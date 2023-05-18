Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

American Seating Company to remain in Grand Rapids for planned move

bus chairs
Storyblocks
bus chairs
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 14:14:54-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Seating Company announced it is staying within Grand Rapids as it plans to move to a new location.

The new facility will house an art center for product design and manufacturing, according to the transportation-seating company.

We’re told an existing building will be updated to accommodate modern equipment and an office space.

The move is expected to occur in a phased approach starting in late 2023 to early 2024, depending on when renovations are finished.

The American Seating Company has been manufacturing seating products since 1886.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great_Lakes_WX_960x720.png

Weather