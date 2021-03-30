Amazon hiring 'hundreds' of workers in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amazon is hiring hundreds of workers for full-time positions at their fulfillment center in Grand Rapids, the e-commerce company tells us.

We’re told wages start at $15 an hour and that benefits are available to hired employees on day one, which include healthcare, 401(k) with 50 percent match, and disability insurance.

Amazon says they will also pay up to 95 percent in tuition costs for employees who are taking classes in an in-demand discipline.

Those interested in applying may do so here.

