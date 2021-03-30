Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Amazon hiring 'hundreds' of workers in Grand Rapids

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Drew/AP
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Amazon logo
Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:57:12-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amazon is hiring hundreds of workers for full-time positions at their fulfillment center in Grand Rapids, the e-commerce company tells us.

We’re told wages start at $15 an hour and that benefits are available to hired employees on day one, which include healthcare, 401(k) with 50 percent match, and disability insurance.

Amazon says they will also pay up to 95 percent in tuition costs for employees who are taking classes in an in-demand discipline.

Those interested in applying may do so here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time