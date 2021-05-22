Almost 900 patients treated with antibody treatment at Spectrum health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has treated almost 900 patients with monoclonal antibodies, which help patients recover faster and better after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of those patients, Ben and Marie Sovinksi received the treatment on Friday. Ben is 96 years old and Marie is 100 years old. The couple has been married for nearly 75 years, and they decided the therapy treatment would be a good option for them once they received a positive test result.

"We didn’t want to get too serious with it because of our age. So that is why we decided to come down today," said Marie.

The couple learned it was an option through their daughter, and they then set up an appointment through Spectrum Health.

Dr. Gordana Simeunovic, infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health, says anyone is encouraged to get the treatment. Although, it is highly recommended for those who may have pre-exisiting conditions or those who may be high risk for developing severe illness.

"One of the most important risk factors for severe COVID is definitely age. We think that everyone 65 or older is at risk for severe disease and should get treatment," said Dr. Simeunovic.

The treatment must be given with 10 days from the beginning of symptoms. Data currently reports that monoclonal antibody treatment can reduce hospitalization by up to 70 percent.

Patients typically feel better between 14 and 72 hours.

Spectrum currently is one of the leading hospitals in the states for how many patients have received this type of antibody therapy.

